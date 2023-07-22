Football | The top teams strengthened their positions in the Veikkausliiga

SJK beat Inter in Turku and AC Oulu beat KTP at home in the Veikkausliiga on Saturday.

Men’s in the Veikkausliiga, the clear top four did not experience any changes, as AC Oulu, Helsinki Football Club and Seinäjoki Football Club strengthened their positions with victories.

SJK, who are comfortable at the top of the league, beat Inter in Turku by 2-1. Returned to the field after suspension Jaime Moreno gave the visitors the lead early in the second half. The goal was already the eighth hit of the season for the Nicaraguan. Valentin Gasc headed SJK’s second goal in the 66th minute. However, the draw remained a dream, because Inter Otto Lehtisalo managed to score the opening goal of his league career in overtime.

“It’s a shame that we lost the scoreless game in the very last seconds. However, the victory and three points are the most important. The game was well under our control, and we were stronger in the duels”, explained the SJK captain Matej Hradecky.

In Oulu a different player was recorded as the scorer of each goal, when AC Oulu, which is fourth in the series, beat Kotka KTP 3–1.

AC Oulu’s Winger hit the first steps into the game with his opening goal of his league career Yassin Daoussi. He was able to charge with the power of a power forward Ashley Coffey after winning the main ball.

“I thought that if I let the ball bounce on a wet field, it can bounce anywhere. I pulled straight from the air and it went well,” Daoussi said.

He was building too Rasmus Karjalainen 2–1 winning goal. The final numbers were scored by Coffey, who moved to the shared top spot in the series goal exchange with his ten hits.

He was responsible for KTP’s goal Willian Pozo-Venta. In the final moments of the match, emotions heated up, and AC Oulu Magnus Breitenmoser got his second yellow card.

KTP head coach Jussi Leppälahti also went on rounds. After the final whistle, a long market meeting was seen on the lawn of Raati.

in Helsinki HJK’s coaching responsibility was assistant coach Ossi Virtra new head coach Toni Korkeakunnsen suffering from the trustee ban acquired last season. HJK captain Miro Tenho managed to score once, which brought the team a 1–0 victory over Ilves.

Behind SJK, KuPS is second in the series, HJK is third, and AC Oulu is fourth, which has a ten-point lead over fifth-placed Honka.