Football | The top referee selected for the Champions League final spoke at the event of a far-right politician – Uefa investigates

Poland’s Szymon Marciniak also whistled the World Cup final last December.

Football The Pole chosen as the main referee for the final match of the Champions League Szymon Marciniak spoke on Monday at the far-right politician’s event. It appears that the incident has prompted UEFA to consider revoking his appointment.

They tell about the incident, among other things news agency AP and a newspaper The Guardian.

“The entire football community is appalled by the ‘values’ that this group seeks to promote and takes these allegations very seriously,” Uefa said in a statement, according to AP.

Uefa plans to announce its conclusions on Friday. The final match between Manchester City and Internazionale will be played next Saturday in Istanbul.

Marciniak spoke in Katowice at an event for entrepreneurs organized by a Polish politician Sławomir Mentzen. This leads the New Hope party and the multi-party Confederation coalition.

According to AP, the Confederation has been accused of anti-Semitism, sexism and homophobia, and according to The Guardian, Mentzen is known for the slogan “We oppose Jews, gays, abortion, taxes and the European Union”.

Marciniak, 42, is among the elite of soccer referees. Among other things, he has whistled the World Cup final match between Argentina and France in Qatar last December and the deciding match of the Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid in May.

Marcin too on the occasion of the performance was highlighted by the Polish anti-racism NGO Nigdy Więcej.

“We are shocked and appalled by Marciniak’s public association with Mentzen and his toxic far-right politics,” the organization’s founder Rafał Pankowski said according to The Guardian.

“It is not compatible with the basic values ​​of fair play, such as equality and respect. We urge the judge to admit his mistake. If he doesn’t do that, we think Uefa and Fifa should draw conclusions on the matter.”