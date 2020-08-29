Football The top promise in Sweden chose Finland – playing in Huuhkaji has become an interesting opportunity for dual citizens

On Friday published The player list of the national football team under the age of 21 contained one extremely interesting name. Among those selected was the AIK Central Defender Robin Tihi, which represents Finland for the first time.

Born and raised in Sweden, Tihi, 18, has made his breakthrough this season in Allsvenskan, Sweden. He has played in a total of 13 league matches and also managed to open his goal account.

“He’s not physically ready, but he uses his body well and defends forward very actively. It is difficult for the attackers to play in front of him, ”says the head coach of the Finnish national team under the age of 21. Juha Malinen.

“With the ball, he makes simple and easy choices. A good team player despite his young age, ”Malinen describes.

On the roads has the opportunity to make his national team choice between his country of birth, Sweden, his mother ‘s home country of Finland and his father’ s home country of Morocco.

So far, the choice was made for the former. Malinen says that Tihi speaks Finnish fluently and has gone through a Finnish-language school.

Head coach of the Swedish national team under the age of 21 Roland Nilsson annoyed Ti’s solution for SVT, but reminded the players that they have the right to choose the national team that feels right to them.

“He was the player we followed and we found it interesting. It’s always sad when they choose something else, ”Nilsson said.

Tihi still has the right to change his national team representation once. Only an official A-country match in a Finnish shirt would lock the selection.

Second a young defender with the right to represent several countries is playing for the Bundesliga Schalke Malick Thiaw.

According to head coach Malinen, Thiaw’n was to make his debut In the Finnish U21 national team in March, but the training match against Hungary was canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic.

However, the name of Thiaw cannot be found in the team that will face in the important European Championship qualifiers for under-21s in Romania and Ukraine.

Malinen says the reason is that Thiaw still does not have a German passport. Representing Finland in the official U21 national match before receiving the passport would mean that it would no longer be possible for him to play for the German A national team.

“Otherwise, the situation has not changed in any way. When I went to Germany to talk to an agent and family, the interest was still strong, ”says Malinen.

Veikkausliiga SJK’s winger Serge Atakayi in turn makes a return to the Finnish shirt. Atakayi already had time to choose to represent the Democratic Republic of the Congo in his native country, but ultimately did not play any official matches.

“He said that the activities were confusing, not at all as organized as he is used to in Finland and Scotland,” says Malinen.

Malinen says that he also discussed the early comet league comet Albion Ademin with. However, IFK Mariehamn’s savvy eventually decided to stick to his decision to represent Albania, and it later became clear that Ademin would not have even been able to switch back to the Finnish national team.

The success of the owls and the historical venue do not at least weaken the attractiveness of representing Finland.

“Yes, players are following things and they are certainly aware of such an opportunity. Although there is no metric, I believe it will have some effect, ”says Malinen.

Malinen says that he thinks that players like Ti and Thiaw should be actively told about the possibility of representing Finland.

“We have worked on this, and the players have shown that they are interested in representing Finland.”