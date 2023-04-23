Football | The top match of the Dutch league was interrupted because of beer mugs thrown onto the field

The fight between PSV Eindhoven and Ajax stopped for 15 minutes. On Saturday, the league game was abandoned when a pint hit the referee.

From the stand beer mugs thrown onto the pitch caused the second suspension of the weekend in the Dutch football Eredivisie.

The largest newspaper in the Netherlands De Telegraaf said the referee Serdar Gözübüyük too who interrupted the top match between PSV Eindhoven and Ajax for 15 minutes in the second half due to the new strict rules of the Dutch football association KNVB.

The reason for the suspension was two beer cans thrown onto the field. De Telegraaf reported that the match went on in a good atmosphere until the pint throwing made part of the audience restless.

The fight was 1-0 at the time of the interruption. Ajax was close to equalizing after the game resumed, but couldn’t get any closer to the post.

The hosts scored twice more and won 3–0.

More serious the situation in the Netherlands was seen on Saturday, when a beer mug thrown from the stands hit the assistant referee during the match between Groningen and NEC Nijmegen.

The incident happened already in the 18th minute, after which the referee Richard Martens stopped the match and it was not resumed.

The Dutch football association renewed its safety-related rules after the cup match between Feyenoord and Ajax. An object thrown from the stands that hits a player or referee will now cause an immediate and permanent suspension of the match for that day.

Union announced on Sunday, that the match between Groningen and NEC will be played on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 3 p.m.

According to the association, the local authorities have decided that the fight will be played in empty stands, which means that the public has no business with the match that was left unfinished on Saturday.

According to the association, the remaining minutes will be played in conditions as similar as possible to those at the time of suspension.