Football | The top goalkeeper was tied up and robbed at home

Donnarumma’s home was broken into in Paris on the night between Thursday and Friday. The PSG goalkeeper and his female friend were at home during the robbery.

French media Actu17According to , the PSG goalkeeper’s home in Paris was broken into on the night between Thursday and Friday. Gianluigi Donnarumma24, and the girlfriend of the Italian goalkeeper Alessia Elefante tied up in connection with the robbery.

A group of burglars broke Donnarumma’s door and robbed valuables worth an estimated 500,000 euros. Donnarumma and Elefante managed to escape to a nearby hotel at three in the morning.

The shocked couple was taken from the hotel to the hospital, Actu17 reports. British media the BBC according to Elefante was saved without any wreckage. Donnarumma, on the other hand, was slightly hurt in the situation.

A special unit of the French police has started a criminal investigation.

Donnarumma was not the first PSG player to be robbed. In March 2021, the homes of two team players were broken into on the same day, reports the BBC.

Brazilian Marquinhos the father and his two teenage daughters were in the player’s apartment at the time of the robbery. The robbers hit the father in the face and ribs, but otherwise no one was hurt. Marquinhos himself was playing during the robbery.

Argentinian Angel Di Maria the house was broken into on the same day.

However, the most recent robberies have occurred while the players were away from home.