Liverpool was the only one of the top three to reach three points on Sunday. Liverpool's league lead is two points.

Liverpool withstood Brighton's initial push and rose to the top of the English Premier League with a 2-1 win on Sunday, as Arsenal and Manchester City shared the points in a tie between two other champions.

Brighton started the match strongly and already in the second minute of the game the ball was in Liverpool's net. Simon Adingra attacked from the left flank and Danny Welbeck with the power of this ball to the goal.

Adingra's speed on the left wing gave Liverpool problems throughout the first half.

Liverpool equalized in the 27th minute after a corner kick. Luis Diaz was able to kick with his right foot from close range to make the situation 1–1.

After half-time, the lead passed to the hosts. in the 65th minute Mohamed Salah was able to finish by Alexis Mac Allister accurate pass for a 2-1 lead for Liverpool.

Before this match, Salah had scored in the Premier League this season According to the BBC scored a goal or provided an assist every 76 game minutes on average. No man who has played at least 180 minutes in the Premier League this season has been able to do the same.

Liverpool have not lost at home in the Premier League since 22 October 2022, when Leeds United claimed a 2-1 away win.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp praised his colleague who runs Brighton Roberto De Zerbia before the start of the match. Klopp said De Zerbi's game system is different from his own.

“It's different, I wouldn't be able to coach like that. It's against my personality. It is very demanding for players. They have a clear positioning and they pass at the right moments. He is a top coach,” Klopp said According to the BBC.

De Zerbi has been rumored as a possible successor to Klopp as Liverpool coach.

in Manchester the host team City increased the momentum after an uneventful first half. City held the ball for a good 72 percent of the playing time, but creating goalscoring opportunities was behind the work and pain. Premier League of statistics according to City only managed one shot on target to Arsenal's two.

With Erling Haaland had an opportunity to put City in the lead in the 85th minute Joško Guardioli from the pass, but he couldn't get the ball into the goal from close range. In the third minute of extra time, Haaland was able to score, but did not get the right address for his attempt.

Liverpool are now two points ahead of Arsenal. Meanwhile, Manchester City is a point behind Arsenal.

After Sunday, all the top teams in the Premier League have 9 matches left and the fight for the championship will intensify.