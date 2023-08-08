Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Football | The teammate who questioned Messi’s arrival was allowed to leave the club

August 8, 2023
Football | The teammate who questioned Messi’s arrival was allowed to leave the club

Goalkeeper Nick Marsman received his starting passes from the MLS club Inter Miami.

MLS club Inter Miami has fired the goalkeeper by Nick Marsman agreement, says, among other things Spanish newspaper Marca.

The 32-year-old Dutch guard played in Miami for two years. However, he was allowed to sit mostly on the bench, because he plays as Miami’s number one guard Drake Callender.

Marsman questioned in June Lionel Messi’s transfer to Miami.

“I think this club is not ready for Messi,” Marsman told sports media ESPN.

He justified his opinion with insufficient security measures.

“Our stadium is temporary. People can just walk onto the field, there are no gates. We leave the stadium without security personnel. I don’t think they’re ready,” Marsman said.

At least so far, Messi’s start at the new club has gone smoothly. Miami has won all four matches in which Messi has played.

The Argentinian star has scored seven goals in Miami’s shirt.

