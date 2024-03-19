Football | The team picture is surprising – the seller replaced Niklas Moisander

The team photo of the Swedish champion Malmö FF did not show a Finn.

Swedish The upcoming season of Malmö FF, the reigning champions of men's football, is considered one of the best teams of all time in the league.

A Finn also plays in the team Niklas Moisander, but the man's absence from the team picture caused a small-scale uproar. A Swedish newspaper tells about it Expressen.

Moisander was to stand for Malmö's new acquisitions by Jens Stryger Larsen and Erik Bothheim in between in the team photo, but in the photo provided by the Swedish photo agency Bildbyrå, an unknown man was standing.

However, a new player was not quietly acquired for the team, but a member of the club's sales staff posed in the picture Ivo Konjevod.

The explanation for ending up with the salesman in the team photo was mysterious.

“Niklas Moisander was sick when MFF had to take a team photo. I was asked if I could be in the picture, which would then be edited,” Konjevod tells Expressen.

Konjevod was considered to have the same Body Structure as Finland's former national team player Moisander. Before publishing – or re-publishing – the official photo, Moisander's face will be changed.

“It was a bit unfortunate that the picture came out unedited. I don't know how it happened.”

Disease cases on the days of filming are by no means exceptional, but photo editing is usually not disclosed to the public.

“I've heard that it's more about the rule than the exception,” Malmö's communications manager Mattias Larsson comment.

“You don't want to expose anyone to getting sick, so we just had to find someone who reminded us of Nikla. Ivo is very satisfied. He's got the picture.”

Konjevod signs satisfaction for access to the picture.

“This is the team of all time. It's fun to be able to show that picture to the children when they grow up.”

Moisander, 38, has been playing for Malmö since 2021. He has won the Swedish championship with the club in the 2021 and 2023 seasons and the Swedish Cup in 2022.