Football | The Swedish World Cup team lost both their luggage and their coaches – the snuff episode as the latest twist

The Swedish World Cup team’s trip to New Zealand is already starting to take on comical aspects. Both the luggage and the coaches are lost.

Swedish the national team’s trip to the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand has been full of setbacks. The team travels to the competition venue in small groups, almost all of which have had to struggle with problems.

The most recent disputes involved the goalkeeper coach by Leif Troedsson entry into the country.

Field Stina Blackstenius, Jonna Andersson, Madeleine Janogy, Hanna Lundkvist and Hannah Bennison had already passed through customs, but Troedson was nowhere to be heard.

Later it turned out that the coach managed to bring his snuff into the country at customs.

Aftonbladet reported that the players gave the coach a standing ovation when the coach finally got to join the crowd.

“How much did you have to pay?” they asked.

The answer was 4,000 kroner, or the equivalent of 340 euros.

The snuff episode made me laugh, but the other things made the expressions serious. Of the members of the group, only Blackstenius got his luggage. Others’ bags had gone to the wrong address.

The team is still waiting for their coaches at the competition venue Peter Gerhardsson and Magnus Wikmanwhose journey has been extended after the duo missed their connecting flight in London on Monday.

Swedish will face South Africa in their opening match of the Games on July 23. In the previous World Championships, Sweden achieved bronze. The United States is the defending champion.