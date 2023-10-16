Football | The Swedish TV broadcast was interrupted due to a security threat – police instructions echoed from the stadium’s loudspeakers

About an hour and a half before the start of the match, two people wearing Swedish national team jerseys were killed in a shooting in the center of Brussels.

Television broadcasts The European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden was suspended due to a security threat, Swedish newspapers reported Aftonbladet and Expressen. In Sweden, the match could be watched via the streaming service Viaplay and the TV6 channel.

About an hour and a half before the start of the match, two people wearing Swedish national team jerseys were killed in a shooting in the center of Brussels. The Belgian police have confirmed the matter.

The match started despite the tragedy, but was stopped at half-time when the Swedish players refused to continue the match. The game was stopped at 1-1.

According to Swedish newspapers, Viaplay and TV6 also had time to start their match broadcasts, but had to interrupt them during the evening.

Host of Viaplay By Jennifer Kücükaslan according to the Belgian police had asked to evacuate the so-called television area of ​​the field.

“This means that we are simply forced to stop broadcasting. We have to follow the instructions we have received,” Kücükaslan stated on the broadcast.

According to Aftonbladet, after the match was suspended, a voice was heard from the stadium’s loudspeakers telling the people the instructions given by the Belgian police in Swedish.

“Stay in your seats. According to the Belgian police, this is the safest place you can be at the moment. We are monitoring the development of the events and will get back to you with more information,” the stadium announced.

Suspect the shooter is still on the run and a frantic search is underway for him in central Brussels.

Belgian news site Sudinfo the shooter drove to the scene on a moped and opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people were injured in the incident.

The incident took place about five kilometers from the football stadium.