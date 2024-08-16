Football | The Swedish player received a surprising phone call from Markku Kanerva – “There’s a lot to digest here”

Football|Adam Ståhl could also represent Finland.

16.8. 19:00

European the Djurgården defender who scored in the Ilves net in the conference league Adam Ståhl might be the head coach Markku Kanervan a surprise selection for the Finnish national football team for the autumn Nations League matches.

Now Sweden is already buzzing about Ståhl’s possible “change of country”, he says Fotbollskanalen.

Ståhl’s mother is Finnish and the player’s family lives in Finland anyway. Ståhl has both a Finnish and a Swedish passport.

“This feels really big. I have played for some years in Allsvenskan and now the Finnish national team has heard about me. There is a lot to digest here, but I am proud of this,” says Ståhl.

“I have to thank you Rasmus Schüller [pelaa myös Djurgårdenissa]who told Markku that I was Finnish and then Markku called. That’s when I thought, ‘What the hell is this?'”

According to Ståhl, since the age of 20, he has thought that Finland would be a national team that he could represent.

“I would make my mother proud. Now I’m just waiting for Markku to choose me. I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

Ståhl thinks that his Swedish teammates didn’t know about his Finnishness.

Stahl29, tells Fotbollkanalen that he has been discharged from the Finnish army because of asthma. This is a surprising explanation, because as a dual citizen, he would be exempted because he has lived long enough, i.e. at least seven years, somewhere other than Finland.

Ståhl also adds more color to his asthma explanation.

“Otherwise, the police would come pick me up and take me to Finland. It would be, ‘Oh shit.’ But I avoided it.”