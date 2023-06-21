Thursday, June 22, 2023
Football | The surprise win of the partner club knocked FC Inter out of the Finnish Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in World Europe
The cooperation club Salon Palloilijat surprised Inter.

The cooperation club Salon Palloilijat surprised Inter.

Salon Ballers survived regular time in a 0-0 draw against FC Inter when the men’s football quarterfinals of the Finnish Cup were played on Wednesday.

In accordance with the rules of the tournament, there was no follow-up to the penalty shoot-out, where SalPa, ranked 1st in the league, defeated their guests from Turku 4-3, who are in sixth place in the Veikkausliiga table.

Elmo Heinonen shot the winner into the top corner.

Last year, Inter played in the men’s Finnish Cup final. Now it was dropped by Inter’s partner club SalPa, which had been placed against Inter in this round according to the Cup’s placement rules.

On Wednesday there were two other cup fights, the brightest star of which was the Kotka workers’ ball players Simo Roiha.

His hat trick took the Eagles forward with a 3–0 win over Ekenäs IF.

In the third game, Honga’s representative team trained their academy with goals of 5–1.

