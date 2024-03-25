Football | The superstar who suffered from racism broke down in tears at the press conference – “I want to continue playing less and less”

The serious topic that came up got emotional.

of Brazil the national team's media event on Monday had touching features. The attacker who spoke to the press Vinicius junior burst into tears in the middle of the occasion.

The player has repeatedly been the target of racist shouting at different stadiums. When the matter came up again on Monday, Vinicius broke down.

“I just keep getting sadder. And less and less I want to continue playing. But I will keep fighting,” the 23-year-old Brazilian star said Aftonbladet by.

He said he was fighting against racism on behalf of all dark-skinned people.

“Everything I have to go through – every match, every day – is sad. Not just for me but for all black people who suffer every day.”

Football reporter Fabrizio Romano posted a video of the emotional moment on the messaging service X.

The player apologized for not being able to keep his emotions in check.

“I am sorry. I just want to play football, do everything for my team and my family, and I don't want to see black people suffer ever,” the player said.

Several media reported that Vinicius' emotional performance also appealed to the journalists present. These gave the player a round of applause.

Brazil will play a national A match against Spain on Tuesday in Madrid.

Vinicius has played 27 matches for the Brazilian men's national team so far in his career and scored three goals.

He was also on the pitch last weekend when Brazil beat England 1-0 away.

At club level, the forward has represented Real Madrid since 2018.