Football | The Supercup’s arrangements are praised – The police are amazed when not even one torch was visible: “How did it go so well?”

Chief Commissioner Heikki Porola considers the Supercup arrangements to be exceptionally successful. There were only minor disturbances in the night’s celebrations. Uefa also praises the arrangements.

Supercup the final was completed when Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Wednesday night at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The big football event brought a lot of foreign football fans to Helsinki. About 8,000 Eintracht supporters and just under 2,000 Real supporters had arrived in Finland. In total, about 12,000 football fans arrived in Finland from abroad.

Chief Commissioner Heikki Porola The Helsinki police say that the Supercup went amazingly calmly.

“It’s been a pretty moderate party. Even in advance, what fans have moved around the city, the good mood describes the whole thing. The match event itself went absolutely brilliantly, the marches went wonderfully without any disturbances.”

“And what is internationally rare, a single forbidden torch was not lit during the march, during the match events or afterwards.”

For example The Champions League final held at the Stade de France in May started with a bang with chaos before the start of the game. The entrances to the stadium were blocked, and pepper spray was used on supporters. The event resulted in an international controversy, where the organizers blamed the fans and vice versa.

On Wednesday, there were a lot of people at the Olympic Stadium and the Kansalaistor event. Compared to that, the police had an easy night.

“There are only a few riot-type small clashes, but when there are 30,000-40,000 people on the move, it’s quite normal.”

Main responsibility the event was sponsored by the Finnish Football Federation, which Porola thanks for the well-functioning cooperation. He praises the filling of the stadium as “absolutely exceptionally brilliant”.

The stadium slowly filled up from 19:00, and when the ball was kicked into motion, there was no one left behind the gate.

“It probably surprises everyone a bit how it went so well. In similar games in Europe, there have been quite a lot of disorder and big problems. We have practically nothing.”

What made the event so successful?

“I can’t say that. We didn’t expect a big disturbance from Spain, but there were 8,000 Germans, so something could have come from there. It’s amazing that so few have survived.”

Let’s ask about the event from the responsible party. How did the victory celebrations at the Olympic Stadium go, Head of the Finnish Football Association’s event function Kalle Marttinen?

“In the big picture, it went really well, there weren’t many disturbances, the entrance went smoothly and people came on time. We have not been informed of any disturbances, there was a party at the stadium, but nothing that would have caused problems,” says Marttinen.

As a whole, the event could be carried out nicely, but the large masses of the audience could be seen by force somewhere.

“During the breaks, there were quite long queues for services, but you can’t completely avoid them.”

The price of competition beer has also been a surprise to some viewers.

“The price level in Finland is more expensive than in Germany and Spain, it can certainly be seen.”

Audience feedback Marttinen hasn’t received it yet, but there was praise from UEFA. A study will be conducted on the smoothness of the event, as well as on its financial effectiveness.

“In terms of the regional economy, it has a big impact when so many foreign supporters come. In cooperation with the city of Helsinki, we are doing research on how much money guests leave in the city.”

A well-run international event also has image significance.

“Of course, it has a positive impact on how we are seen as event organizers and as a country in general, both in the eyes of international guests and otherwise.”

Marttinen is satisfied with how the event went, although he can’t quite breathe a sigh of relief yet. It will take a few more days to dismantle the event.

“We have a lot of temporary construction there for the media, security arrangements and invited guests. Everything has to be dismantled so that the next one can get into the house, that is Ed Sheeran.”