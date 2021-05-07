Football The Super League sparked fan rage: what do Finnish supporters think of the US owners of the clubs they fan?

The protests flooded into the Premier League, and supporters of Manchester United and Arsenal in particular have set out to oppose the US owners of the clubs. Instead, Liverpool has been calmer. What do Finnish supporters think of the American owners of the clubs?

Pandemic also tried and continues to try football, but especially in England the focus is now on protesting supporters. Announcements about the European Super League (ESL) a few weeks ago raised a storm of protests, and rapid withdrawals from the project have not curbed anger among supporters.

In particular, supporters of two U.S.-owned clubs, Manchester United and Arsenal, have left outside the stadiums loudly to oppose the clubs ’current ownership.

Liverpool also has an American owner, but there has been mainly opposition to the Super League, the club owner at least not as strongly.

Opposition among United and Arsenal supporters was fierce even before ESL plans, but ESL broke the dam and the weights have intensified. In Manchester, the protests grew so large last Sunday that the match between Manchester United and Liverpool had to be canceled.

Who are these owners and what do the Finnish supporters’ associations of the clubs think of them?

Manchester United owned by an American Glazerien family. Malcolm Glazer acquired United in 2005.

Malcolm Glazer died in 2014, followed by his sons Joel and Avram Glazer have messed up with Manchester United, mainly Joel. Avram Glazer has focused more on the family’s second sports property, the American Football NFL club in Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær (center) met Joel and Avram Glazer at Barcelona Camp Nou in April 2019.­

The Glazers have made their fortunes on real estate. Among other things, they own numerous malls in the United States.

Manchester Chairman of United’s Finnish supporters’ association, MUSCOF ry Severi Soverila notes that there have been protests since the Glazers became owners.

“When they came to the company, they brought terrible loans with them. Now the club is heavily indebted and hard interest is being paid. At the same time, they pump tens of millions of pounds in dividends each year for themselves, ”says Soverila.

“Investments have been made in the players, but the stadium has been allowed to deteriorate and the training center has deteriorated.”

Soverila sums it up: “It’s an American business model: they have no interest in what follows.”

Glazers have also not just been seen in Manchester United games. According to Soverila, they are not even welcome at Old Trafford. For the first time, there were too many supporters.

“They had to be taken away in a police convoy.”

What club ownership should do?

“The dream situation would be the German 50 + 1 model [kukaan ei voi omistaa yli 49 prosenttia seurasta] or an owner whose primary goal would not be to make money for Manchester United but to develop the company by all possible means, ”Soverila says.

“Or the current owners would feel some kind of sting in their hearts and listen to the supporters. Involve fan organizations in decision making. Yes, it will not happen. ”

Soverila estimates that the protests now seen are just the prelude.

“It could lead to even bigger riots. Even before the corona, the stadium was at the point of explosion. ”

Manchester United supporters infiltrated the Old Trafford stadium field last Sunday.­

If you yourself had been in Manchester during last Sunday’s protests, what would you have done?

“I would have been involved in the protests, but I wouldn’t have been breaking seats or rushing to the stadium first. Of course, the stupidity among the people condenses. I would have sung anti-Glazer songs. ”

Soverila emphasizes that dissatisfaction does not stem from that managerial legend Alex Ferguson that is, since the spring of 2013, the club has not won the English Premier League.

“I think there would still be a protest mood. ‘Love United, Hate Glazers’ has not disappeared anywhere. It started as early as 2005, although championships have come since then. ”

Arsenal is owned by Kroenke Sports & Enterteinment (KSE), a US company Stan Kroenken owned by a cluster of companies. Kroenke began buying Arsenal shares in 2007, and in 2018 he took full ownership of the club when the last minority shareholder Alisher Usmanov sold its stake.

Stan Kroenke rarely comes to watch Arsenal matches. In May 2018, he was present when Arsenal faced Burnley.­

KSE also owns the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL) and Colorado Rapids (MLS), among others. Kroenke also owns large farms and thousands of cows.

Arsenal Chairman of the Finnish supporters’ association, Arsenal Finland ry Petteri Hakanen says roughly the same thing as Soverila: the protests are the result of a long development.

“Fans haven’t been happy for a long time, and now they kind of stepped over a certain limit, which raised emotions to the surface.”

Hakanen emphasizes that Europe is not used to US succession ownership, where one owner can dictate everything.

“On the other hand, it’s also how the money has moved, that is, Kroenke hasn’t invested in the company so that we would be at the top of Europe, which we are used to.”

During Kroenke’s ownership, Arsenal has never won a Premier League, and the team has not survived the Champions League for a few years.

Hakanen also points out that KSE practically never comments on anything related to the club. Stan Kroenke’s nickname is also Silent-Stan.

“For example, in the Super League, Arsenal made the fewest comments. An apology was signed on the club’s website, which had been signed by the government, which was a disaster in terms of public relations, ”says Hakanen.

Arsenal supporters protested against club owner Stan Kroenke on April 23, 2021.­

Hakanen sees something good in KSE’s operations compared to Manchester United: the club is not in debt.

What should be done for club ownership?

“When the value is calculated in the billion class, there are few potential buyers. I can’t believe the Spotify pattern [Spotifyn pääomistaja Daniel Ek on kiinnostunut Arsenalin ostamisesta]. After all, it’s a nice romantic idea for a young enriched fan boy to buy club club legends Thierry Henryn, Dennis Bergkampin and Patrick Vieiran with.”

If you had been in London during the protests, what would you have done?

“I would have mostly gone to see meinki.”

Liverpool moved John W. Henryn 40% owned by Fenway Sports Group in 2010, when also the United States George Gillett and Tom Hicks sold the club for £ 300 million.

Liverpool’s main owner John W. Henry was watching the opening match of the 2019-2020 season Liverpool-Norwich on 9 August 2019.­

The value of the club has since multiplied. Just over a week ago, the Middle East became a £ 3bn takeover bid that was rejected.

Fenway Sports Group also owns the Boston Red Socks baseball club, among others.

Liverpool have very recently won the Champions League (2018-2019) and the English Premier League (2019-2020).

Liverpool Chairman of the Finnish Supporters’ Association, OLSC Finland ry Iiro Romon the attitude towards the owner of the club is quite different from that of the supporters of Manchester United and Arsenal. Romo emphasizes that the current club management has done a lot of good things for Liverpool.

“Somehow I would start from that, there is more support for the club management than in other similar clubs.”

According to Romo, the withdrawal from the Super League also took place more directly in Liverpool than in Manchester United and Arsenal, for example.

“The club leadership, under Henry’s leadership, raised a hand as a sign of error, and with a rather outspoken and sincere apology came to the public.”

Romo says he had a discussion with a “small selected group” about whether there would be a better solution to owning the club. The answer is clear.

“It’s very hard to see what would be a better solution. However, the current club leadership has lifted Liverpool back to the lips of the football world by making the right decisions. There has been investment in the expansion of the stadium and the new training center. ”

A repair shop in the wake of the Super League is also underway. The CEO of the club Billy Hogan is holding a video conference on Friday with supporters ’associations.

“There is a clear move to rectify the situation. The club management has responded to the fact that more official associations will be taken into account in the future. ”

Liverpool was also opposed to U.S. ownership when the Super League project came to light.­

How Henry’s attitude to Liverpool is different from the Glazers ’attitude to Manchester United or Kroenken’s Arsenal? Professor of Sports Management at the University of Michigan Stefan Szymanskilla has a clear vision for this.

“After making billions in the financial markets, he’s really engaged in this hobby, which is a little different, as these other [Glazerit ja Kroenke] are more committed to making money, ”Szymanski said Liverpool Echolle.

“John Henry sees this as that even if he loses money, it doesn’t hurt him that much because he has a lot of money from other businesses.”

According to Szymansk, the billion-dollar asset explains why Henry also underestimates the attitude of supporters towards the Super League.

“He lives in a somewhat isolated world.”

Liverpool – Southampton Sat 22:15, Aston Villa – Manchester United Sun 16.05, Arsenal – West Bromwich Sun 21