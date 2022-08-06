Football | The Super Cup will bring 12,000 foreign football fans to the Olympic Stadium next week

In terms of economic effects, we talk about millions of euros.

6.8. 2:00 am | Updated 6.8. 12:38 p.m

Helsinki The football Super Cup will be played at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, and the event will bring more than ten thousand foreign football fans to the city and with them a lot of money.

There would have been a chance for an even bigger pot, but at the same time, security measures would have had to be tightened even more.

In Wednesday’s match, Spanish Real Madrid, the winner of last season’s Champions League, and German Eintracht Frankfurt, number one in the Europa League, will meet.

About 1,800 tickets have been sold to Madrid fans and about 8,000 to Frankfurt, says the head of the Finnish Football Association’s event function and Super Cup project manager Kalle Marttinen.

In addition, of the 17,000 tickets that went on general sale, around 2,500 were sold abroad. So a total of 12,000 foreign football fans are coming to Helsinki.

The economic effects on the city are considerable.

“The money will be investigated with the city after the event. We are talking about millions of euros, but I can’t say more precisely.”

Hefty the pot could have been even bigger.

The European football association Uefa wanted to avoid the events of the spring Champions League final, when numerous ticketless Liverpool fans broke through the security measures at the Stade de France stadium in Paris and delayed the start of the match.

More tickets were available for supporters of the clubs than originally planned.

“Up to 20,000 tickets could have gone to the supporters of the clubs, but the clubs did not use the full capacity. We are not aware that there will be a large number of problem supporters,” says Marttinen.

“From our point of view, this is a good solution. About half of the tickets went on general sale, and the majority went to Finns.”

A nasty scene was also seen before the Europa League final, when Frankfurt fans attacked supporters of the final opponent, Glasgow Rangers.

Marttinen says that there are almost double the number of security guards compared to last November’s World Cup qualifying match against France.

“When 8,000 Frankfurt fans come to town, it cannot be invisible and will certainly cause some disruption. An area has been reserved for them from Kaisaniemi, from where they will march to the Stadium, it will certainly disrupt traffic. The plans have been made in good cooperation with the city and the police.”

Cooperation has also been done with Helsinki Regional Transport (HSL). In particular, it is planned to invest in train traffic in order to guarantee smooth movement from the airport to the city center. HSL increases schedules and capacity of trains going to the airport.

The spectator capacity of the Olympic Stadium in the Super Cup is 32,000. The 17,000 tickets that went on general sale were sold in less than an hour on July 19.

It is possible that a small number of tickets will be released from UEFA’s own quota. According to Marttinen, the matter will probably be resolved during the weekend.

About the mood you can get in without a ticket if you want. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Kansalaistor will organize a free program related to the match, and on Wednesday the match will be shown on a big screen. Anna Abreu performing before the match and Darude during the break.

In addition, the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup trophies are on display at Kansalaistor, from where they are transported to the Olympic Stadium during the evening.

“The Super Cup’s partners and the city have been heavily involved in the planning. The city wants everyone to have the opportunity to be involved, not to rely solely on purchasing a ticket.”

You can get a good idea of ​​the scale of the event when you compare the preparations it requires to a standard World Cup or European Championship qualifying match. Marttinen says that normally the construction required by the match event starts about three days before the h-moment.

Before the Super Cup, construction work has been going on around the stadium for a couple of weeks already.

“We will build a giant 1,500 square meter tent for UEFA’s invited guests. In addition, the television production of the event needs space equal to half a football field. If you move around the Olympic Stadium, you can’t help but notice it.”

Although the preparations are made in the best possible way, one element can hardly be avoided – queues.

“The whole stadium should be filled in 1.5 hours. The gates open three hours before the start of the match, so it’s good to arrive early. Normally, security checks are not necessarily done for all spectators, but now they are. It takes time, and viewers have to be prepared for some kind of queues.”