Sunday, June 25, 2023
Football | The striker Cédric Roussel, 45, known from the Premier League and the Belgian national team, has died

June 25, 2023
Football | The striker Cédric Roussel, 45, known from the Premier League and the Belgian national team, has died

Roussel died of a heart attack on Midsummer’s Day.

Belgium played three matches in the national football team Cédric Roussel has died on Midsummer’s Day.

Wide circulation Belgian newspapers Het Laatste Nieuws and Het Nieuwsblad say that Roussel died of a heart attack on a terrace in the city of Mons.

Roussel, 45, played professionally for numerous Belgian clubs as well as England, Russia, Holland, Italy and Cyprus.

“Our legend and ambassador Cédric Roussel died on Saturday. The entire Mons family is shocked by this news and offers its condolences to Cédric’s family and loved ones,” Roussel’s former club RAEC Mons wrote on his Twitter account.

Roussel moved abroad in the fall of 1999, when he was loaned from Gent to Coventry, who played in the English Premier League.

“Coventry City is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former striker aged just 45,” the club’s website said was written.

Coventry reminded Roussel that they formed a strong pair of radars Robbie Keane with.

by Gordon Strachan the team he piloted played attacking football at the time and was nicknamed The Entertainers.

Roussel played 43 matches in Coventry and scored 11 goals, after which the journey continued to another English club, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We feel sad for the family and friends of Cédric Roussel,” Wolves camp announced on his Twitter account.

Also on the Twitter account of the Belgian men’s national football team was presented condolences to Roussel’s loved ones.


