Football | The streaker was fired – a bad mistake in a very important game was the final straw

Lee Mason no longer referees in the Premier League.

Referee by Lee Mason a long career as an English Premier League referee is over. The referee organization PGMOL reported on this on Friday.

Mason, 51, acted as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the February 11 Arsenal v Brentford match. The away team scored a goal in the match, which many thought should not have been allowed, because there seemed to be a clear offside in the construction of the situation.

Even with the monitors, Mason didn’t get the situation right. The match ended 1–1.

Referee boss Howard Webb later apologized to Arsenal for the refereeing error.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta did not warm to the apology.

“It wasn’t about human error, it was about not understanding the work. It cost Arsenal two points that will not be recovered,” Arteta said.

ESPNAccording to , Mason managed to make six clear mistakes as a video referee this season before his streak ended.

Referee Lee Mason (right) in a Premier League match in February 2021.

Referee Association PGMOL said that they are parting ways with Mason “by mutual consent”.

During his 15-year Premier League career, Mason refereed 287 matches.