Tuesday, July 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | The stands of Barcelona’s home stadium are being demolished – the reason is a billion-dollar renovation

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | The stands of Barcelona’s home stadium are being demolished – the reason is a billion-dollar renovation

A video of Camp Nou’s demolition work spread on social media on Monday.

Barcelona will play its La Liga games at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium next season. The team’s home stadium, Camp Nou, will be renovated to make it more modern and the team will not be able to use its normal home field.

The progress of the demolition work was heavily noticed on Monday in social media, when Mundo Deportivo published a video on its Twitter account. The video shows the progress of the demolition work.

Barcelona will play at the Olympic Stadium until the end of 2024. A website about football Four FourTwo tellsthat the capacity of the stadium will increase from approximately 99,000 to 105,000 spectators during the renovation.

Barcelona has been planning renovations to their home stadium for a long time, but the club’s financial difficulties and the corona pandemic have delayed the start of renovations. In the future, the stadium’s stands will be surrounded by a roof, and solar panels will be installed on the roof.

See also  Public finance | The state budget is bigger than ever this year - HS's graphic shows how the budget's expenses and income are distributed

An arena for the club’s basketball and futsal teams will also be built in the same area.

The price for the stadium project will be around 1.5 billion euros.

#Football #stands #Barcelonas #home #stadium #demolished #reason #billiondollar #renovation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Inter, Bisseck has landed in Milan: “I’m ready and happy”

Inter, Bisseck has landed in Milan: "I'm ready and happy"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result