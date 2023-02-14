The stadiums are full again and with them the old problems re-emerge. From clashes between fans to episodes of racism, passing through intimidation of players: 2023 has already been guilty of many of these situations and the AIC report, however surveyed on the 2021-22 season, represents, according to Minister Abodi, “a cry of alarm”.

In fact, there have been 121 cases in which players have been subjected to offences, threats and intimidation. In 85% of those collected, the leagues most at risk were the professional ones, with Serie A in the lead given the almost 7 cases out of 10 (68%). A trend that, if for the president of the assocalciatori, Umberto Calcagno, “is scary”, for the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, and the minister Abodi obliges everyone to make a more careful reflection. In particular on cases of racism and violence, inside and outside the stadiums. The unanimous chorus was that of a tightening of sanctions for those involved because “the dice is no longer sufficient” said Gravina first. Words which were echoed by those of Abodi who added that “the certainty of punishment” is also necessary, inviting us not only to look at the lessening clashes inside the plants “but also at what it happens outside the stadiums”. For this reason, among the wishes expressed by the president of the Football Federation in the presence of Paolo Cortis, president of the National Observatory on sporting events, there was that of a “strengthened collaboration between the protagonists involved, perhaps through greater and better use of technology”.

Clashes between fans of Rome and Naples in the Badia al Pino service area

For the moment, however, the concerns raised in the past by the privacy guarantor on the use of facial recognition remain and for this Abodi, in the meantime, has asked everyone to tone down (“because today we reap what we have sown“) and clubs to sever “equivocal relationships with fans”. It is no coincidence that black footballers are the first target of cases of racism (39%), followed by those in the Balkans (11%) and Latin America ( 8%).To these must be added the numbers cited by Gravina and which concern referees with 151 cases of violence suffered from the beginning of the current season to the end of January. Just think of the most recent case of Cissè in the second category. “We have to do system and fight this form of boorish culture that must be expelled from our system” concluded Gravina who does not forget the violence that comes by digital means and for which he hoped for “a drastic intervention”. Social networks, in fact, in 9% of cases are confirmed as a tool for exercising hatredviolence and intimidation, with poor performance, followed by racism, remaining the main motivation for these behaviours.