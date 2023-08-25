Football | The Spanish world champions refused the national team – the reason being the chairman who forcibly kissed the player

“At no point did I consent to the kiss,” says Jenni Hermoso, who was kissed by chairman Luis Rubiales.

Football the players of Spain’s national team, which won the women’s world championship, demanded a change in the leadership of their country’s football association. As collateral for their demands, the players announce in their joint announcement that they will not play for the national team until the leadership has been changed.

The news agency Reuters reports on the joint release, according to which 56 players have signed the release, including all members of the team that won the World Cup gold.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that the president of the Spanish Football Association Luis Rubiales refuses to resign. Rubiales caused an uproar after the final match when he kissed a player who was part of the team without permission Jenni Hermosoa to the mouth.

According to the BBC In the press release, Hermoso takes a firm stance on the kiss.

“I want to clarify that at no point did I consent to the kiss. I can’t stand my words being questioned or words being invented that I haven’t said.”

Luis Rubiales was also criticized for his other activities after the final. For example, he carried Athenea del Castillo Beivid around the field.

Already before the announcement, the players took a stand on the matter on the social media service X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This is not acceptable. It is over. I’m Jenni Hermoso with you,” wrote the star player Alexia Putellas.

“There are limits that cannot be crossed and we cannot accept this. We are with you, teammate,” wrote on his behalf Fence Bonmati.