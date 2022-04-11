Football The Spanish teams will be offered a jackpot in the semi-finals of the Champions League

Chelsea is looking for energy in the Premier League Southampton crushing victory. Bayern Munich will start the settlement match against Villarreal as a pursuer.

For Spanish teams there is a jackpot on offer as semi-finals will be decided in the men’s soccer champions league on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

From the second matches of the semi-finals to the semi-finals, the Madrid teams Real and Atletico and, compared to them, the small Villarreal are on the verge.

Real Madrid caught up in the semi-finals when they knocked out Chelsea 3-1 in their first encounter last week.

Last the champions of the championship league victory over Chelsea in the spring are overshadowed by its owner, the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich economic sanctions on his neck, so the striking ability of the London crew at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid is a mystery.

In the English Premier League, Chelsea last broke Southampton 6-0 but lost it in their previous Premier League game from their main division to Brentford 1-4.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid will face Chelsea German coach Thomas Tuchel believes a six-goal crushing victory from Southampton freed up energy.

“We found what has made us strong. It’s time to move on, ”Tuchel told AFP.

Although Real is the top league in Spain with a 12-point barrel on the way to the championship, it is not unbeatable at home. Real, a controversial partner in Barcelona, ​​rumbled Real in a guest three weeks ago 4-0.

Chelsea must control Real’s attacking star Karim Benzemawho finished the hat trick in the first semi – final match, all three goals for his team.

To another Villarreal, who will face Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season, will take the 1–0 lead in the semi-finals to be played on Tuesday.

Bayern are coming home with a frenzy, so Villarreal’s continuation in Munich will require a sweaty and successful evening for the visitor. In his home game, Villarreal even had scores to lose.

“We could have won the first match more clearly than with one goal,” Villarreal midfielder Giovani Lo Celso said.

The firepower of Bayern’s attack is illustrated by the team beating 17 goals in its last five home games in the German Bundesliga and as many as 20 hits in its previous four home matches in the Champions League.

In Wednesday’s match, Liverpool will lead Benfica 3-1 after the opening match and Manchester City’s Atletico 1-0 in Madrid.