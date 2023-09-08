Football | The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office filed a case against the rapist Luis Rubiales

The prosecutor’s office demands the right to investigate whether Rubiales was guilty of sexual harassment and coercion when he kissed Jennifer Hermoso.

of Spain the prosecutor’s office has filed a lawsuit against the president of the country’s football association Luis Rubiales against, news agency Reuters and a Spanish newspaper Marca tell.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced that it would ask the national supreme court to investigate whether Rubiales was guilty of sexual harassment and coercion while kissing Jennifer Hermosoa straight to the mouth at the award ceremony of the women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales pounced on Marca’s takeover video evidence into Hermoso’s arms before kissing him.

The chairman previously claimed that Hermoso lifted him up in the air and described the kiss as spontaneous, euphoric and consensual.

Hermoso denied it. The video footage proves that he was telling the truth.

Prosecutor decided to take legal action after Hermoso filed a criminal complaint against Rubiales on Tuesday.

Hermoso said that he experienced sexual violence during a kissing situation.

According to the spokesperson of the Prosecutor’s Office, the punishment for a kiss without consent can be a fine or up to four years in prison.

The court that received the complaint will next decide whether to proceed with the case by indicting Rubiales.