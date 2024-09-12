Thursday, September 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | The Spanish league will introduce a sign announcing racism

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | The Spanish league will introduce a sign announcing racism
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Racism is rampant in Spanish football.

Football Spanish Premier League LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation RFEF announced on Thursday that the league will introduce a referee badge to report racist incidents.

The “No racism” sign is expressed with folded hands. It was approved at the Fifa Congress in May. So now it will be introduced in Spanish football.

Racism in Spanish football has been on the back burner with high-profile events. Especially the striker of the giant club Real Madrid Vinicius Junior has brought cases to the fore and demanded stronger measures against racism. Vinicius has described “racism as normal” in league games.

The referee has the option to stop, interrupt and finally completely stop the match if he detects racist behavior or receives information about it from a player or stadium staff.

#Football #Spanish #league #introduce #sign #announcing #racism

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zelensky’s office assesses Trump’s plan for Ukraine that involves freezing the conflict

Zelensky's office assesses Trump's plan for Ukraine that involves freezing the conflict

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]