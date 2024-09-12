Football | The Spanish league will introduce a sign announcing racism

Football|Racism is rampant in Spanish football.

Football Spanish Premier League LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation RFEF announced on Thursday that the league will introduce a referee badge to report racist incidents.

The “No racism” sign is expressed with folded hands. It was approved at the Fifa Congress in May. So now it will be introduced in Spanish football.

Racism in Spanish football has been on the back burner with high-profile events. Especially the striker of the giant club Real Madrid Vinicius Junior has brought cases to the fore and demanded stronger measures against racism. Vinicius has described “racism as normal” in league games.

The referee has the option to stop, interrupt and finally completely stop the match if he detects racist behavior or receives information about it from a player or stadium staff.