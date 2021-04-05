Football The Spanish league match was suspended for 20 minutes, a player outraged by racist insults asked his team to continue the match

Valencian Mouctar Diakhaby said Juan Calan of Cadiz had insulted him racistly.

Spanish in the football league, Valencia players left the field in the first half in the middle of the game in protest of an alleged racist insult.

Valencian Mouctar Diakhaby and Cadizin Juan Cala had been in the middle when the ball was played at the other end. Diakhaby reacted strongly to Cala near him, after which other players moved on to investigate the situation between Diakhaby and Cala.

The Valencians left the field, but they returned after playing to play without Diakhabya.

Britannian broadcaster BBC says Diakhaby had asked his teammates to return to the field. The team had to either continue the game or take the risk of a possible points reduction.

According to the BBC, a defender of Valencia Jose Gaya said he had heard what Cala said to Diakhaby.

“It was a very ugly insult that I’m not going to repeat,” Gaya said.

Cadiz took a 2-1 win at the last minute of the game. After 29 matches, Valencia is 12 points ahead of Cadizia.