Football | The Spanish Football Federation forcefully demands the resignation of the boss who kissed the player

Luis Rubiales was temporarily moved aside from the position of president of the Spanish Football Federation over the weekend. Now they want to get rid of him completely.

of Spain the football federation RFEF demands its chairman Luis Rubiales to resign. The union published a petition on their website Monday evening.

Rubiales, 46, was at the center of a furore at the World Cup final after he kissed the Spanish champions’ striker Jennifer Hermosoa to the mouth. Hermoso, 33, has commented in public that he did not like the kiss.

“Due to the recent events and inappropriate behavior that has damaged the image of Spanish football, the regional directors of the Spanish Football Federation demand that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the federation,” the petition read.

Rubiales has previously refused to resign.

Luis Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth after the World Cup final.

Demonstrations against Rubiales have taken place in the streets of Madrid.

Rubiales was temporarily moved aside from the chairman’s ball at the weekend. The international football association Fifa gave him a 90-day ban, which is valid both at national and international level.

Rubiales is located Pedro Rocha, to which the union’s regional leaders showed their support in a statement. At the same time, they called for an inspection of the association’s management and congratulated the women’s team for winning the World Cup gold.

The gold team has announced that they will be on strike until the leadership of the Spanish Football Federation is replaced.

Spanish prosecutors on Monday opened a preliminary investigation into whether Rubiales may have committed sexual abuse when he kissed a player without his consent.

Rubiales’ mother Angeles Bejar is on hunger strike to protest the treatment of her son. According to the mother, Rubiales has become the target of a “witch hunt”.