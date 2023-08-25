Football | The Spanish football boss who caused the kissing scandal announced his resignation

Luis Rubiales’ actions are widely criticized.

of Spain president of the football association Luis Rubiales has announced that he is resigning from his position, says the Spanish media, for example Marca. According to Marca, Rubiales has said he will announce his resignation at a meeting on Friday where the Spanish Football Federation is to deal with the uproar Rubiales has caused.

Rubiales kissed the Spanish player on the mouth on Sunday during the medal distribution of the Women’s World Cup final.

The international football association Fifa announced earlier on Thursday that it would initiate disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales’ activities.

of Spain the women’s soccer league stated on Wednesday evening that Rubiales should be fired from her position. The Prime Minister of Spain has also publicly criticized Rubiales’ actions this week. In addition, the coach of Real Madrid, among others Carlo Ancelotti said that he did not think Rubiales’ behavior was appropriate.

“I don’t know if he’s going to quit. However, I hope he makes the right decision,” Ancelotti said before Rubiales’ announcement, according to TT.

The Spanish star who was the object of the kiss Jennifer Hermoso issued a joint statement on Wednesday with Futpro, the association of Spanish professional footballers, calling for action against Rubiales.

“We are committed to ensuring that the kind of actions we have witnessed do not go unpunished and that female footballers are protected from actions that we find unacceptable,” the statement said.

