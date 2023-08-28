Football | The Spanish football boss is being investigated for sexual abuse

The actions of the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, after the World Cup final lead to a preliminary investigation by the public prosecutor.

of Spain Prosecutors have started a preliminary investigation into sexual abuse of the president of the Spanish Football Association By Luis Rubiales into action. Tells about it BBC.

Rubiales’ actions after the final match of the Women’s World Cup have attracted widespread criticism. Among other things, Rubiales kissed the striker of the Spanish team Jenni Hermosoa to the mouth.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced that it had started an investigation because “there was no consent to the sexual act”.

International the football association (Fifa) suspended Rubiales last Saturday. The Spanish government has asked the Spanish Sports Court to suspend Rubiales.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has also called the regional federations to an “extraordinary and urgent” meeting on Monday to “assess the situation in which the federation has found itself”.

When Fifa announced the suspension, it told the RFEF, its officials and workers not to try to contact Hermoso, who had been threatened with legal action by the RFEF. The RFEF has backed Rubiales, who has claimed the kissing was consensual.

On Monday, Rubialles’ mother Angeles Bejar went on hunger strike to protest her son’s fate.

