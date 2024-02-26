Football | The son of the superstars forced Messi onto the field – in the end, a familiar-looking goal was seen

The son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West accompanied Messi to the field.

Football superstar Lionel Messi opened his scoring account in the second match of the MLS season when Inter Miami visited the Los Angeles Galaxy on Monday.

Messi's influence was evident in the stands, as 27,642 spectators were a new record for the Galaxy's home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park.

The stardom of Los Angeles was already visible during the match, as Messi brought the superstars of the entertainment world to the field Kim Kardashian's and Kanye West's son Saint West.

In the match Inter Miami controlled the ball, but the Galaxy took the shots by 23–11 and 9–5 towards the goal. The home team took the lead in the 75th minute from the Serbian by Dejan Joveljić on the finish line.

Miami was able to claim the equalizer with a man advantage when Mark Delgado received a second warning in the 87th minute. The chase paid off.

Messi interrupted Galaxy's poor demolition attempt and found his Barcelona-era radar pair Jordi Alban. This gave the ball back to Messi and continued his vertical run. Messi used the ball one more time on Alba, who returned it back to Messi.

The outside of the left foot sent the ball into the roof of the goal in the second minute of extra time, and the match eventually ended 1–1.

Watching Messi and Alba score was like stepping into a time machine to Barcelona's home ground, Camp Nou, ten years ago. So many times the left winger Alba ran up from Messi's pass and found him again with a backslant pass.

Inter Miami also has a midfielder from the former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and the attacker Luis Suarez.

Finnish national team player Robert Taylor managed to score in the opening match of the season and was also in the opening match against Galaxy. He was substituted in the 67th minute together with Suárez.

Miami has started the season with a win and a tie. It will face Orlando City at home on Saturday.