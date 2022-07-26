Football | The soccer star passed out while driving with children – received a two-year suspended sentence

Hope Solo, the former star goalkeeper of the US national team, received a two-year suspended sentence after transporting her children while drunk.

In March Football star Hope Solo arrested for drunk driving gets two-year suspended prison sentence, North Carolina local paper Winston-Salem Journal news.

The police found Solo in the spring with the car turned off at the wheel in the parking lot of the shopping center. A passer-by had noticed that it had been switched off for over an hour while the car’s engine had been running.

Solo’s 2-year-old twin children had also been in the car.

Read more: Ex-star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested for driving while passed out – the twins were in the car

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Solo has completed 30 days in rehab, and those days will be deducted from his sentence. He also has to pay $2,500 in fines and a $600 bill for lab tests.

The player was also accused of abusing children and resisting an official during an arrest, but those charges were dismissed in court.

40 years old Solo played 202 games for the US women’s national team in her career and won 153 of them. She recorded a record 102 clean sheets with her goal mouth.

Solo won the world championship twice and twice won the Olympic football tournament.

At the end of April, he himself asked not to be named to the US National Football Hall of Fame just yet. Solo first wanted to clear up his alcohol problem.