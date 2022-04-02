Sunday, April 3, 2022
Football The smoke from the torches interrupted the match between HJK and Honga – HS follows the opening round of Veikkausliiga

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in World Europe
The Veikkausliiga starts with a full round of matches.

Football The Veikkausliiga will start on Saturday with a full round of six matches, and HJK and Honka will be the first to take part in real matches in the match starting at 3 p.m. HS follows the events of the round in this story.

The matches KuPS – Inter, SJK – HIFK, FC Haka – Ilves and VPS – AC Oulu will start at 5 p.m. The round will end with a match starting at 6.30 pm IFK Mariehamn – FC Lahti.

Recommended

