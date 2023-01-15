Monday, January 16, 2023
Football | The slip resulted in a penalty goal being disallowed in the Premier League

January 15, 2023
Fulham’s winning goal was missed for a slightly rarer reason.

Football The English Premier League saw a peculiar situation in Sunday’s round, when a slip led to the rejection of a penalty kick goal in the match between Newcastle and Fulham.

The visiting team received a penalty kick after more than an hour, and the team’s Serbian reinforcement was behind the ball Aleksandar Mitrović.

He slipped at the moment of the shot, but managed to shoot the ball into the goal at the same time past the goalkeeper who guessed in the wrong direction By Nick Pope.

Mitrović fanned his goal for a 1–0 lead, but Pope and the rest of Newcastle’s players strongly protested the situation as the referee To Robert Jones.

After a while, Jones rejected the goal. The reason was that Mitrović hit the ball twice while falling. The situation is not the first of its kind, but it is quite rare.

Newcastle eventually won the match 1–0 Alexander Isakin with a hit in the 89th minute. Newcastle is third in the league and Fulham is sixth. In the second match early Saturday evening, Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 1-0.

In the last match on Sunday, Tottenham and the league leader Arsenal will face each other, who will decide the dominance of North London.

