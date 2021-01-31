Football The skilled Mohamed Salah struck twice, another hit straight from the textbook

Liverpool took an important 3-1 away win in West Ham.

Football England Premier League reigning champion Liverpool took important points when it knocked down 3-1 on West Ham away.

Thanks to the victory, Liverpool rose to third in the series, a point away from Manchester United. Manchester City, which played less of the match at the top of the league, is four points away from Liverpool.

West Ham became the hero of Liverpool Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian striker finished two goals.

In the first, he fired into the left side of the field after 57 minutes of play.

Second was like a direct counterattack from the football textbook. West Hamilla was the first to reach the corner kick, but his header was blocked by the keeper Trent to Alexander-Arnold.

He found a long arc ball Xherdan Shaqirin, who in turn immediately sent a mill center to the penalty area. The ball fell directly into Salah’s foot, who, after a good take-up, certainly finished with an outside edge.

In the final moments Georginio Wijnaldum had time to make guests a third hit before Craig Dawson brought lean comfort to the hosts with his goal.