Football The shortage of women coaches in the National League is a global phenomenon: “It is probably a question of one million euros”

The number of highly trained female coaches in Finland is enormously small. TiPSina Pauliina Miettinen is one of the two national head coaches of the National League.

Equivalence is one of the three core values ​​of the National League football that starts this weekend. In the beginning of the season, however, it will not yet appear in the coaching staff of the series. Tikkurila Ball Club Pauliina Miettinen and Hongan Rosa Lappi-Seppälä are the only female head coaches in the ten-team series.

Miettinen, 48, and Lappi-Seppälä, 46, are the few ex-national team players who have set out to share the lessons of their careers. There were 26 national team games for Miettinen and 21 for Lappi-Seppälä.

“I wonder if this same problem isn’t quite the case in many other countries. It is probably a question of one million euros, and I do not know the answer to that either. How much does culture, for example, influence it? Are we strong women in Finland or do we want leadership roles, ”Miettinen ponders.

The shortage of highly trained female coaches is genuine. According to the Finnish Football Association, four per cent of the coaches trained in the European Football Association’s Uefa B level are women. For the Uefa A-level course, which began in January, 39 men and one woman were selected, Liisa-Maija Rautio From the coaching group of Kuopio Ball Club.

Average age in the young series, not many players who have gone abroad and returned to the domestic league play. Miettinen shares valuable experience gained from abroad.

“From childhood, I guess in some way trying to help people and had such a teacher a little emotional. I have seen and been through a lot in football. I think it’s really cool if you can help and offer at least similar opportunities yourself, preferably even more so. That is a really important thing for me, ”says Miettinen.

Miettinen says he understands that most of his national team colleagues have created a career outside of football coaching.

“From what I’ve experienced for many years, so this is not the easiest job no. I do understand if someone doesn’t necessarily want to be in the midst of all this pressure. ”