Football The September qualifiers for helmsmen will be postponed to next year

Two qualifiers were postponed from September.

Women the national football team’s European Championship qualifiers against Portugal and Cyprus will be postponed to the beginning of next year. The matter will be reported On the Football Association’s website.

The helmsmen were to face Portugal at home on 18 September and Cyprus as guests on 22 September. The matches should have been played without the crowd and travel restrictions would have made it difficult to play. Consequently, all three countries were in favor of the transfer and the European Football Association (Uefa) agreed to the request.

The days of qualifiers will be announced later. The European Championships were previously moved to play in the summer of 2022 due to the coronavirus. The Games will be played in England.

Finland has played four games in the qualifying block and leads the block by ten points. In second place in the block is Scotland, which has only played two games and won both. Finland and Scotland are scheduled to play their mutual games later this year: 27.10. In Finland and 1.12. In Scotland.