Football The second and final round of the Premier League will move on – a later date will allow an audience of 10,000 spectators

Thanks to the transfer, each Premier League team will be able to play one home match in front of the largest crowd of the season.

Football The second-round matches of the second round of the English Premier League will be postponed a few days later, the British newspaper The Guardian said on Thursday.

The Premier League 37th round matches were originally scheduled to play on May 15, but will be postponed to play on May 18 and 19.

The reason for the move, according to The Guardian, is that Britain will allow an audience of 10,000 viewers from May 17th. 25% of the audience capacity may be admitted to the auditoriums, but the number of audiences may not exceed 10,000 spectators.

There will be 38 rounds in the Premier League, and the final round will be played normally on May 23rd.

Second the postponement of the final round allows each Premier League team to play a home match in front of 10,000 spectators in the spring.

Without the transfer, the opportunity would only have been offered to those playing at home in the final round.

According to The Guardian, the Premier League has informed the clubs about the matter. However, it is not expected to confirm the changed match schedule until the arrangements for televising the matches are ready.

The return of the masses to the stands is already being tested at three pilot events at Wembley in London.

In the English League Cup final on 25 April, 8,000 spectators will be admitted to the auditorium.

Leicester City and Southampton will play their English Cup semi-finals on 18 April in front of 4,000 spectators, and 21,000 spectators are expected to take part in the final on 15 May.