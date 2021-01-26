The rescue of French football will again go through justice. Indeed, Canal Plus has challenged before the Paris Commercial Court the market consultation launched by the Professional Football League (LFP). The encrypted channel considers that this consultation is “Anti-competitive” and “Discriminatory”. This situation results from an opposition between the League and Canal Plus in the legal analysis of this case. The channel believes that the television rights of Ligue 1 must be put back into competition globally, via a call for tenders including the matches it currently broadcasts (20% of Ligue 1 for 330 million euros per year) . For its part, the LFP, for whom these 330 million euros annually represent the main television windfall, thinks that it is not forced to do so and has therefore opened a “Market consultation” to reallocate only the matches left by the old broadcaster Mediapro. E. S.