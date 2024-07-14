Football | The sadness was forgotten when Gnistan’s boys played in the Helsinki Cup final – “We will get new trophies for us”

Football|The news of the fire at the home stadium was met with sadness among Gnistan’s juniors. However, the members of the club believe that this can be solved by pulling together.

“Yes this is a big tragedy for all of us”, sums up the team manager of the junior team of football club Gnistan Santtu Sipilä atmosphere on the side of the Töölö football field on Saturday evening.

One of the final matches of the Helsinki Cup is about to begin, where the club’s boys’ team born in 2013 will face HJK.

The home stadium of the Gnistan team in Oulunkylä, the Mustapekka-arena, was badly destroyed in a fire the night before Saturday.

“The home stadium did not function only as a field for the representative team, but it was also actively used by junior teams and other clubs. This junior team had training there twice a week,” says Sipilä.

The club is known for its common talks and spirit, which, according to Sipilä, is the core of the entire Gnistan.

And that close togetherness can be seen and heard far away.

According to the team manager Santtu Sipilä, the team’s boys have focused on the game on Saturday, even though the situation has upset the boys a lot. “The entire football community seems to be on our side,” he sums up.

Cheers rang out in the stands.

To the audience a close group of junior team supporters, friends, parents and teammates dressed in blue and yellow colors have gathered.

We will get through this together, repeats in the speeches of many people in the stands.

The shouts of encouragement and applause are moving to watch. The final place in the Helsinki Cup is the first for this team.

The match sparked many cheers and applause in the stands.

Petri Laitinen describes the journey of the junior team as a Cinderella story. “The team has grown together and fought extremely well,” he characterizes.

Petri Laitinen son Erik plays in a team. According to Laitinen, the morning news was reviewed at home.

“The atmosphere is bad, but it won’t affect tonight’s game. It is not yet clear how the upcoming season will be organized, but that will still be clear. Everything will be alright for sure,” says Laitinen.

Otso Hälikkä, Iivo Pötrönen, Touko Pötrönen, Paula Nuorteva and Jani Pötrönen also came to the audience to cheer and drum.

Luis Orozco says that the club received a lot of encouraging messages and help from other clubs after the events. “It is really appreciated and speaks of the community of the football world.”

To the audience has also come to encourage Luis Orozcowhose children play in the club.

“The children were shocked by the situation in the morning, as were the parents. But yes, we will rise from this. We wanted to come here to encourage and show our support for the club and the team,” says Orozco.

The cheers and shouts get louder the further the game progresses. This time the final match ends with a 0-3 loss.

To the team the coaching team boasts after the match that they are proud of the team that fought their way to the final.

“This is a hard-working team whose work can be seen on the field. Of course, a loss is always a loss, but hopefully we can play here again next year,” the team’s assistant coach Can Dikmen says.

“The silver is of course sad, but we have to be proud of what we have done”, the team’s assistant coach Can Dikmen characterizes his mood right after the match.

“The united mood in the stands today says everything about our club,” says the head coach of the junior team, Harzal Karim.

The audience cheered and applauded the team’s players.

The junior team got to take a photo with the club’s representative team after the match.

According to Dikmen, the whole club has done a lot of work for the field that was damaged in the fire.

“It was certainly a shock for everyone and it’s a pity that this happened. But in this club everything helps everyone. It helps overcome this situation as well,” he says.

The head coach Harzal Karim says that the team focused strictly on the game on Saturday, despite the bad news. He says that he will go over the events with the boys after the game.

“Everyone supports each other in the situation,” he says.

The team being photographed after the game. The atmosphere was happy despite the defeat.

Sisu Korpi says after the match that he is happy for his team. “It was a great fight!”, he says.

Teammates Albert Witos, Edward Baxter, Eerik Laitinen and Venni Järvinen with silver medals around their necks after the match.

Moods after the game they were happy, despite the loss. Teammates Albert Witos, Edward Baxter, Eerik Laitinen and Venni Järvinen all talk about the tournament that went well and how much they have improved by playing together.

“It was nice to play and the cheers from the fans were really good today,” sums up Witos, who is the team’s goalkeeper.

“We defended really well. There could have been a couple of goals, but the level was really tough,” Baxter adds.

“We got up and reached the final. So very far! We have a good team spirit”, says Laitinen.

News the boys think they are sad about the fire. They were especially sad about the equipment, balls and prizes that went with the fire.

“It’s a bit sad. There were trophies and many memories,” says Järvinen.

“We’ll get up from here. We will get us new trophies!” Witos laughs.