Football | The Russian star goalkeeper was left homeless when his wife left for Miami with the housing money

September 27, 2024
Russian ex-football player Ruslan Nigmatullin wanted to divide the property in half during the divorce, but his wife disagreed.

Russian soccer star Ruslan Nigmatullin has divorced his wife Elena after almost 30 years of marriage.

Nigmatullin had a successful career in the Russian Football League and also played for Hellas Verona and Salernitana in Italy. In addition, he guarded Russia’s goal in the 2002 World Cup.

After his career, he has done TV work. Now the 49-year-old Russian star is a news agency Ria Novosti including homeless, at least on paper. All properties are in the wife’s name, and the wife has not been willing to share them.

The couple married in 1996 and have two children.

As photographed by Nigmatulli in October 2001. Picture: Reuters

Nigmatullini is said to have suggested dividing the property in half after the divorce, but the wife has been on different lines. The couple had two apartments, one in Moscow, the other in Miami.

“I suggested dividing everything equally. Including getting a four-bedroom apartment in Miami. It wasn’t enough for him,” Nigmatullin claims.

Wife sold a Moscow apartment for 121 million rubles, or about 1.2 million euros, says Nigmatullin. Then the wife left for the United States with the money and has not responded to Nigmatullini.

Now the ex-football star’s lawyers are fighting to resolve the division of assets and to increase the ex-wife’s willingness to cooperate.

Pictured by Nigmatulli at the 2002 World Cup, when Russia lost to Belgium. Picture: Reuters

