Football | The Russian oligarch rampaged armed in a full stadium – this is the boss of HJK’s opponent

Change was inevitable.

The Greek Football Federation was forced into action when the Greek-Russian chairman of the country’s major club PAOK Ivan Savvidis marched onto the field with a handgun in his belt in the middle of a heated match.

The scandal swelled when pictures of the club boss approaching the referee with a revolver in his hand spread to the world.

Savvidis was furious when his PAOK goal was disallowed in extra time. According to some interpretations, the referee of the match had initially awarded the goal, until he reversed his decision after strong protests.

“He threatened the referee right in front of my eyes. According to my interpreter, he said: Your days as a judge are over. I was shocked. You only see that in movies”, the coach of the opposing team AEK Manolo Jimenez said at the time of The Times by.

Complete chaos quickly arose on the field, and the match had to be stopped. It was never continued to completion.

Savvidis was ordered to be arrested and banned from acting for three years.

After the match between PAOK and AEK on Sunday, March 11, 2018, a referee from abroad has been acquired for the most risky matches in Greece. The very next fall, the same pair of matches was judged by the Finnish trio Matthias Gestranius, Mikko Alakare and Riku Vihreävuori.

On Thursday evening in Helsinki, Savvidis’ favorite PAOK will face HJK in the Conference League group stage game at 19:45.

HJK will travel to Thessaloniki as PAOK’s guest in mid-December, when they will play the final game of the group stage at the 30,000-capacity Toumba stadium.

The New York Times claimed that Savvidis financially supported a movement that tried to prevent the name change of Macedonia to North Macedonia. Savvidis denied the accusations against him.

in Russia and Savvidis, 64, a well-known businessman and politician in Greece, is one of the richest people in the world.

Forbes according to the report, Savvidis, who became rich especially through the tobacco industry, is ranked 1,725 ​​on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people.

Over the years, Savvidis has expanded its operations to tourism and the infrastructure sector, among other things. In 2022, he tried to acquire the port of Alexandroupolis in his name, but the Greek government blocked the purchase attempt.

According to Forbes, Savvidis’ wealth is 1.7 billion US dollars, or about 1.6 billion euros.

The oligarch is also known for his close ties with the Russian president to Vladimir Putin. Savvidis is a former member of the Russian Duma and is alleged to be part of Putin’s inner circle. Savvidis was elected to the Duma in 2003 and again in 2007.

“Ivan Savvidis is the Kremlin’s man in Greece”, The New York Times wrote in his story 2018.

In the story, it was claimed that US agents got hold of messages that showed that Savvidis acted in Russia’s interest, so that Macedonia would not join the defense alliance NATO.

Greece blocked Macedonia’s NATO membership for ten years.

Born in Georgia, Savvidis received honorary Greek citizenship in 2013 for his role in strengthening relations between Greece and Russia.

Savvidis started 2012 as the owner of the Greek football giant PAOK. The billionaire lifted the club out of deep distress and paid PAOK’s debts of more than 10 million euros to the Greek state. PAOK is said to be a tool for him to influence in Thessaloniki.

“Ivan Savvidis creates seamlessly between Greece and Russia. He has a hand in everything that happens in the port city of Thessaloniki,” characterized the New York Times in 2018.

“Serbian Messi” Andrija Zivkovic has been PAOK’s top scorer.

Savvidis in charge, PAOK has won the Greek championship once and the Cup four times.

Last In the last few years, little has been said about Savvidis’ movements. There are two kinds of rumors about his actions during the Ukrainian war.

In the spring of 2022, there was news about Savvidis’ desire to open his luxury hotel in Halkidiki, Greece, to Ukrainian refugees free of charge.

On the other hand, later that spring spread allegations that Savvidis helped pro-Russian separatists in the Donbass region. Savvidis allegedly delivered vehicles, food and clean water to the separatist leader Denis Pushilin to the troops.

PAOK too on the website a brief account of Savvidis’ military career is given. He is said to have served in the Soviet Army and earned the rank of military master.

The police and security guards restrained the enraged club boss in 2018. Savvidis never took the gun from the holster.

In May Greek I Kathimerini told about a new twist in the “gun episode” that stirred up 2018.

PAOK’s owner and chairman was initially sentenced to 25 months in prison, but the Thessaloniki court acquitted Savvidis based on a change in the law.

From HJK’s point of view, PAOK is a rock-hard bunch of stars.

“Their market value is 60 million euros and ours is 8 million. A truly international team, where several national team players from different countries play. A really seasoned and tough gang”, head coach of HJK Toni Korkeakunnas commented at the press conference before the match.

Conference league match HJK–PAOK on Thursday in Helsinki at Bolt Arena at 19:45.

