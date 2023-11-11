Football | The rude message disappeared – only one letter remained from the protest of the people of Espoo

Draft will not play in the Veikkausliiga next season. Helsingin Sanomat reported on Friday that the club will not apply for a league license.

The reason for the decision is the severe financial difficulties of Honga and its background company Esport. The club was unable to pay the October salaries to the players and coaches. According to the rules, a league license could not have been granted, even if Honka had applied for it.

Frustrated supporters took out their anger on Esport and its main owner Färid to Ainetdin. Businessman Ainetdin has been financing Honka for years.

On Friday evening, a picture of a banner that was hung on the fence surrounding the football stadium of Tapiola sports park spread on social media.

Read more: Sources: FC Honka does not apply for a league license

“Färid & Esport pay the salaries and leave”, the blunt message told the club bosses.

By noon on Saturday, the banner was no longer in place. There was only a long line of cars in front of the fence.

The most visible memory of the supporters’ protest was a match advertising sign with “F Esport” written in spray paint.

There was no doubt about the supporters’ frustration.

There is no need to think deeply about the meaning of the F-word.

Hongan the supporters have already experienced the fall of a representative team that played in the league once before into financial difficulties. This happened in 2014. That’s when the current background company Esport joined the operation and started building Honga’s new rise from Kakkone.

If Esport or a new entrepreneur takes care of the club’s outstanding obligations, Honka can apply for a place in the new Ykkösliiga, i.e. the second highest league level. Another option could be to continue operations at the current runner-up team Honka Academy’s league location in Kakkose. It is the fourth highest series level.

Gnistan, who lost the league qualifiers to IFK Mariehamn, is the first to be added to the Veikkausliiga. The club said on Friday that it submitted a license application to the league.