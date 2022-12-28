Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Football | The room used by Lionel Messi in the World Cup will be turned into a museum in Qatar

December 28, 2022
in World Europe
Argentina stayed at the Qatar University campus during the World Cup.

Football the Argentine superstar who celebrated the world championship in December Lionel Messi’s The room used in the World Cup will be turned into a museum in Qatar.

The matter was decided by Qatar University, the country’s state news agency Qatar News Agency reported on his Twitter account.

Messi, 35, led Argentina to its third World Cup in history with seven goals and three assists. At the World Cup, the star striker had to settle for much more modest accommodation than usual.

Instead of a luxurious five-star hotel, the future champions ended up on the university campus for practical reasons. American NBC said that the choice of accommodation was due to asado, a traditional Argentinian barbecue, for which there was space on campus.


