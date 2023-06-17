Football | The return of the Swedish goalkeeper ended in a terrible mistake

A dark moment came for Hedvig Lindahl in the Swedish league match.

16.6. 22:10

Swedish the long-time number one goalkeeper of the women’s national soccer team Hedvig Lindahl made a comeback after a long injury. Lindahl, representing Djurgården, played in the Swedish league match on Friday, but the return did not go as well as possible.

Djurgården lost the match to Linköping, and Lindahl had a dark moment in the first half. Lindahl went to meet Linköping’s long cross outside the penalty area. At first it seemed that he could easily reach the ball, but he hesitated in the situation, and Linköping Cornelia Kapocs received the ball and shot it into the empty net.

Lindahl, 40, was the Swedish national team’s number one goalkeeper in every major tournament since 2005, except for the 2013 European Championships, according to the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT. Lindahl was not selected for this summer’s World Cup, which will be played in Australia and New Zealand.