Football | The return of Rasmus Karjalainen accelerated AC Oulu to the fourth place

AC Oulu beat IFK Mariehamn 3–1.

Four IFK Mariehamn, sailing in the downwind of an undefeated match, ran aground in Raati on Saturday. AC Oulu won the football league match with goals 3–1 (2–1). During the match we also saw special situations, one of which led to a shower.

Referee Mikko Juusola pardoned the visitors’ ex-Oulu goalkeeper by Yann Fillion from the exit. Instead, IFK’s Nigerian striker John Owoeri wanted to take a shower early after receiving a second warning for a senseless tackle in extra time in a match he had already lost.

“We are focusing on the wrong things. We yell at the referee too much and give easy free kicks. We have to find positive energy and not get mad at each other,” admitted IFK’s midfield Joakim Latonen.

In the Oulu ranks, Ykkönen AC Oulu 2016 went on tour Rasmus Karjalainen, 26, return to domestic fields. The striker, who scored 27 league goals in 75 matches for Ps Kemi and KuPS over three summers (2017–19), changed clubs for the sixth time in six years.

“I was on the field for a few minutes at the end of May in my previous match. I believe it won’t take too long to find the feeling for the game,” commented Karjalainen, who moved from Helsingborg in Sweden and played the 70-minute game on Saturday.

In the 35th minute, the Karelian team served a delicious pass to the Portuguese pair Sandro Embalon from the back post to finish the winning goal 2–1. Like Embalo, the 19-year-old on loan from HJK in Oulu scored his first league goal Samuel Aniniwho has more than 20 boys’ international matches in Finnish colors behind him.

“You can relax. Able to find fellow players. You just have to be careful with IFK’s counter-attacks”, said the player who scored the hosts’ opening goal and scored three league goals in one summer in a strong Oulu dialect. Niklas Jokelainen22.