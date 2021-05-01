Football The report on the treatment of Maradona is harsh: my football icon was left to die alone for a “prolonged, painful time”

A 70-page report has been made on Maradona’s death. It was attended by 20 experts.

Argentina my football icon Diego Maradona received inadequate medical treatment and was left to his own devices for a “prolonged, painful period” before his death last year, a panel of medical experts says in a report released Friday, according to news agency AFP.

The 70-page report states that Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25 at the age of 60 and that “he began to die” at least 12 hours before he was found dead in his bed.

Maradona had been in surgery a few weeks earlier for a stroke.

The panel, with 20 expert members, was convened by the Argentine Prosecutor. The purpose was to investigate the cause of death and determine whether negligence had occurred.

The subjects of the investigation are the neurosurgeon of Maradona Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrists Agustina Cosachov and a psychologist Carlos Diaz as well as two nurses.

Provided panel investigations show the death was due to mistakes, the penalty can be a maximum of 15 years in prison.

The lawsuit about Maradona’s death was initiated by two Maradona daughters. They blame Luqueta for his father’s deteriorating condition after brain surgery.

Maradona’s health was poor long before surgery. He also struggled with cocaine and alcohol addiction. He suffered from liver, kidney, and cardiovascular diseases.

Daughters the charges are at least supported by the panel’s report, which stated that Maradona “would have had a better chance of surviving” with adequate treatment in an appropriate medical facility.

Maradona died in a rented house in Buenos Aires. She was in home care, but according to the panel, Maradona was not mentally able to decide for herself where she should be cared for.

Experts also found that there were many “deficiencies and irregularities” in his treatment and that the medical team had left his survival to “fate”.

Former spokesman for Maradona Sebastian Sanchi told AFP that “it is clear that the panel said things were not being done correctly.”

Maradona became an Argentine idol at the 1986 World Cup at the latest, where he led his country to the World Cup.

At the club level, Maradona played for two years at FC Barcelona, ​​among other things, but he is especially remembered in Naples, where he was winning two Italian league championships for the club. They are also the only Naples championships in Serie A.