Monday, February 7, 2022
Football The reigning champion of the English Cup, Leicester, was knocked out by Nottingham Forest

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2022
in World
Forest settled the fourth round of the Cup against Leicester by scoring three goals in ten minutes in the opening season.

Leicester City the desire to renew the English Cup championship came to a brutal end. Midlands ’local rival, the second-league Nottingham Forest, knocked out the Premier League in Leicester City with 4-1 goals.

The match in the fourth round of the England Cup was the first match between the clubs in eight years. Philip Zinckernagel took the lead in the 23rd minute, and ten minutes later Forest led 3-0 when Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall increased the lead in 24 minutes and 32 minutes.

Leicester silenced the fascination of the home audience for a moment when Kelechi Iheanacho finished the 1–3 reduction from a small angle.

Home team however, dominated the match to the end in advance against his superior opponent. Djep Spence finalized the final numbers.

Forest has won consecutive Cup rounds, first through the Cup to Arsenal, the most successful club of all time, and then to reigning champion Leicester. Forest now have a place in the quarterfinals when their fifth-round opponent was drawn to Championship opponent Huddersfield Town.

Recommended

