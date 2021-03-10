Dominant champion Lyon won 3-1 in Brøndby on Wednesday and easily made their way to the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League. Lyon survived the next round with 5-1 overall goals.

At the same time, Lyon set a new record in the Women’s and Men’s Champions League, as it has now been unbeaten in 30 consecutive matches in the Champions League.

In other matches during Wednesday, Chelsea played 1-1 with Atlético Madrid in Italy and advanced. Wolfsburg defeated ISK Lillestrøm of Norway 2-0 in a match played in Hungary and advanced.

Lyon, who won 2-0 in the first round, experienced an early shock in Denmark. Nanna Christiansen took the lead 11 minutes into the game, making the score 1 – 1 after some elegant movement down the middle Nikita Parris in the half-hour and ten minutes later Melvine Malard took the guests to the lead.

An experienced French topper Wendie Renard fired the final numbers after 50 minutes.

Lyon would have had seats to more goals, and Renard said the team’s performance was missing on Wednesday. Head coach Jean-Luc Vasseurilla however, there was an alternative explanation.

“A lot of goals are expected of us, but opponents are more organized these days,” Vasseur said of the herfootballhub.

Chelsea led 2–0 Atlético after the first round. The second half match was played in Monza, Italy, because the reigning English champion was not allowed to travel to Madrid due to travel restrictions.

The match saw two penalty kicks every two minutes in the second period. 75 minutes into the match Niamh Charles caused a comma, but Atlético’s English striker Toni Duggan hit the target frame.

Two minutes later Atléticon Sonia Garcia caused a penalty kick, and Chelsea’s Norwegian defender Maren Mjelde finished the ball from the penalty spot.

French striker Emelyne Laurent leveled off with a last-minute attack, but it was a meager comfort as Chelsea advanced further with a 3-1 goal.

In Györ, Hungary, Wolfsburg hit twice in the final two minutes of the opening period.

ISK Lillestrømin Ina Gausdal scored a goal from the 43rd minute for the Norwegian midfielder Wolfsburg Ingrid Syrstad Engen increased the lead after 45 minutes. Wolfsburg won the match with 4-0.

Source: AFP.