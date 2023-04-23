Football | The referee offered explanations for his rulings in the Club game – “I think this is quite absurd”

Referee Petri Viljanen came straight to explain his judgments in the HJK match, but needed the VAR system for support.

HJK’s and the referee after AC Oulu’s Veikkausliiga match Petri Viljanen came at the request of the media to explain his much-discussed penalty kicks. In the second half, he awarded a penalty to both HJK and AC Oulu. The punts ended in a tie and the game ended appropriately 1–1.

“In the first one [rankkarituomiossa] I saw a sleight of hand and in the second I saw a foul against an Oulu player,” said Petri Viljanen.

Viljanen showed how AC Oulu Riku Selander made himself bigger as he held his hand in front of his body as he turned to cover his concentration.

“I think the player made himself bigger in that situation. That was my verdict. It would be great if we had a VAR system [avustavat videotuomarit]. If it went wrong, the verdict would be corrected to the right or vice versa.”

“Now it is always possible that a judgment will go wrong. That, too, must be accepted.”

In another AC Oulu in a penalty kick situation Take the Glue attacked Jukka Raitalan and Tuomas Ollilan through the gap towards the goal and fell under the pressure of two defenders.

“Either it had a glitch or it was a damn good movie. I think I saw contact. I have only seen it once in a remake.”

Where did the contact hit?

“Somewhere in the middle of the body. I think Ollila made contact on the right side or thigh. That’s how I interpreted it.”

HJK top Joona Toivion getting sent off was the least questionable verdict in anyone’s opinion.

“Joona said that he didn’t really control himself in that tackle. He hit straight [Rony Huhtalan] ankle.”

Were there many protests against the verdicts?

“Perhaps a little because of that sleight of hand, but surprisingly little. Those are big decisions. We would have the opportunity to introduce VAR in Finland. I think this is quite absurd that we are discussing such things. If we make mistakes, we are in the media to explain. We have technology that could help us.”

Correction on Sunday 23.4. 21:27: Contrary to what was written in the story earlier, both penalty kicks were awarded in the second half.