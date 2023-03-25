Football | The reasons for Sweden’s knockout loss in the European Championship qualification are being sought in the too slippery home turf

Sweden lost to Belgium 0–3 in the EC qualifying match played at Friends Arena in Stockholm.

Football The European Championship qualifiers started with quite a knock-out from Sweden’s point of view, as Belgium claimed a 3-0 away win at Stockholm’s Friends Arena. He became the hero of the match Romelu Lukakuwho scored all of Belgium’s goals.

In Sweden, it’s hard to digest the loss, and now the focus is on the turf of the Friends arena, which was replaced just two weeks ago after Melodifestivalen.

Aftonbladet lists the scoring opportunities that Sweden lost due to slips. With Emil Forsberg there was an open spot in the penalty area – slipped. Mattias Svanberg got the ball From Dejan Kulusevski to the launch site – slipped. And still Zlatan Ibrahimović: took the ball with his side down in the penalty area and lost his balance – slipped.

According to Aftonbladet, there were even more situations where Swedish players could not stay upright due to slips.

“We slipped a lot, but I’m not going to complain about it or give my opinion. It was the same for everyone,” Zlatan said after the match.

Instead Head coach of the Swedish national team Jan Andersson was very tired.

“We need to discuss this. It looked strange several times and we slipped when we had good chances. We also have to look at the players’ shoe choices,” Andersson told Aftonbladet.

“In any case, the fault is not in the turf. We shouldn’t blame anything, and there are different types of football boots.”

Striker Alexander Isak also said he slipped once. He suspected the grass mat of the field.

“If the grass is too bad, it should be replaced. Here, the grass has not always been of good quality.”

Kulusevski reminded that the field was the same for both teams. Also Belgium’s star player Kevin De Bruyne said the pitch wasn’t perfect, but that’s how playing football is sometimes.