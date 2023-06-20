Football | The Real Madrid star got upset and left the national team in the middle of the European Championship qualifiers

Thibaut Courtois didn’t get the captain’s armband in Kevin De Bruyne’s absence.

Belgium the men’s national football team is full of drama before the EC qualifying match against Estonia. Goalkeeper representing Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois didn’t want to travel with the team on an away trip.

Courtois has regretted the choice of captain for the previous match. Normally, Belgium is captained by a Manchester City star Kevin De Bruynebut he is sidelined for this time’s national matches due to an injury.

Coach Domenico Tedesco decided before the Austria match that a forward will play as captain Romelu Lukaku. Courtois found the decision disrespectful and left the team.

“We decided together that Romelu will be the captain against Austria and Thibaut against Estonia. That was fine with everyone until he suddenly wanted to talk to me after the last game. He said he was going home because he was disappointed and felt he had been attacked,” Tedesco said on Monday, according to Reuters news agency.

“From the beginning I tried to show him the respect he deserves. In my eyes, he is the best goalkeeper in the world. I love him both as a goalkeeper and as a person. I’m in shock.”

Tedesco did not agree to assess yet how what happened affects the goalkeeper’s continuation in the national team. After Tuesday’s match against Estonia, Belgium’s EC qualifiers continue in September.

Courtois’ father claimed the withdrawal was due to a knee injury. Tedesco denied this information.

“I wish I could say it’s an injury, but I can’t lie. I always try to protect the players, but in this situation it is impossible. I tried to ask him to hold off two days longer.”

Belgium has a total of four points from the first two games. The team drew against Austria, and Sweden’s Belgium managed to win in March.

Belgium’s World Cup tournament at the end of last year ended with qualifying in the first group. There were also internal disputes in the team during the World Cup, when the players made comments in which they themselves did not believe in success.